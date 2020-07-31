Local head coach reacts to Governor’s new guidelines for contact sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday he intends to have high school football this fall. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) presented a football schedule to have no-contact team drills with helmets August 3-7.

Nick Walters visits with Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley on a phone call after the news broke. Kelley calls it a “major announcement” allowing his team to “hand the ball off, play 7-on-7,” and “be normal again.” The state champion coach says it’s a big step in the right direction to start the season on time.

Hear more from Kelley on the state of the football this fall below.