Local head coach reacts to Governor’s new guidelines for contact sports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday he intends to have high school football this fall. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) presented a football schedule to have no-contact team drills with helmets August 3-7.

Nick Walters visits with Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley on a phone call after the news broke. Kelley calls it a “major announcement” allowing his team to “hand the ball off, play 7-on-7,” and “be normal again.” The state champion coach says it’s a big step in the right direction to start the season on time.

Hear more from Kelley on the state of the football this fall below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories