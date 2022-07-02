MAUMELLE, Ark. — At Monday’s Fearless Friday Coaches Golf Tournament, Nick Walters caught up with some local coaches in first week of the AAA dead period.

For two weeks from June 27th to July 10th, all AAA member schools are not allowed to access their facilities for practices or workouts. This period is used for coaches and players to enjoy time off with family and friends before gearing up for kickoff. It can also be an opportune time for head coaches to make hires for their staff.

Hear the message to players before their summer break and plans heading into the preseason at Bryant, Benton, North Little Rock, and Hot Springs. Plus, they dive into what makes the fraternity of Arkansas high school coaches so special as they hit the golf course together at Maumelle Country Club.