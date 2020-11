LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wednesday nights in November aren’t always the most fun. The sun goes down early after daylight savings time and there’s no football to watch. But one local professional disc golfer is lighting up people’s nights.

Nick Walters visits with John Sanders as he hosts one of his weekly glow golf rounds, held each Wednesday at courses around Central Arkansas.

For more info and to keep up with scheduling visit Diamond State Disc Golf Association on Facebook.