12th Ranked Arkansas heads to the Capital City to Face the Little Rock Trojans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The last weekend of 2020 high school football is upon us. There are two more games left to play at War Memorial stadium and the 12:00 p.m. game is the 4A state title game between Shiloh Christian and Rivercrest.

The Saints made it to the title game in 2019, but fell short to Joe T. Robinson 56-28. They graduated 24 seniors that Summer and had only 10 return. But in 2020, they came back with something to prove.