GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaylin Williams Stanley Umude and JD Notae each drained key 3-pointers inside the final 5:30 to lead #18 Arkansas to an 82-74 come-from-behind win at Florida Tuesday night.

Also playing a key part in the win was Davonte Davis, who had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Gators in Gainesville dating back to Feb. 28, 1995, and its 13th win over the last 14 games.

While Arkansas led at the break, Florida took the lead four minutes into the half until the Williams triple with 5L26 left, giving the Hogs their first lead (63-62since early in the period. Florida answered but Stanley Umude came back with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:46 left to give Arkansas a 66-64 lead, one it would not relinquish.

Florida hung tough before Notae deflated the Gators with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:06 left to put the Hogs up 75-71. Notae then iced the game with two free throws with 40 seconds left to go up 77-71.

Notae finished with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Williams tallied his fifth straight double-double – and 10th of the season – with 15 points and 10 rebounds while adding three assists. Au’Diese Toney (12 points) and Umude (11) points rounded out the group of five Razorbacks in double figures.

Florida was led by Colin Castleton’s 29 points and Tyree Appleby had 19.



Arkansas will host #6/3 Kentucky on Saturday (Feb. 26). Tip-off is set for 1:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on CBS.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 37 – Florida: 34

• Florida’s first four field goals were 3-pointers and led 12-6 at the first media timeout.

• Arkansas made three straight field goals held the Gators to just two points over five minutes and cut its deficit to one (14-13) at the second media timeout. Ultimately, Arkansas went on a 12-2 run to lead 18-14 before Colin Castleton converted an old-fashion 3-point play.

• Florida’s continued to do damage from deep as 6 of its first 8 field goals were 3-pointers. However, the Razorbacks weathered the storm, and the game was tied, 23-23, at the third media timeout.

• The Gators continue to make 3’s (7 of their first 11 field goals) but Arkansas kept answering and led 37-30 at the fourth media timeout. Coming out of the media timeout, JD Notae converted an old-fashion 3-point play to make the score 37-30.

• Arkansas was led by JD Notae’s 10 first half points, three rebounds and two assists.

• Colin Castleton led the Gators with 11 points.

