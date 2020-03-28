2020: A Year at Oaklawn Unlike Any in 75 Years

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Amid all the cancellations and postponements across sports, fans are calling the year of the coronavirus pandemic “unprecedented.”

Despite its horse races still being ran, Oaklawn can say the same. The casino is closed and no spectators are allowed to attend the meet. Likewise, the Kentucky Derby has been postponed to the fall.

But one year in horse racing can compare — 1945, thanks to rations ordered by the United States during World War II.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Lanny Beavers, owner of the History of Hot Springs Gambling Museum, to compare 2020 and 1945 in horse racing, and to hear more about Oaklawn’s rich history.