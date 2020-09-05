2021 4-Star Kaleb Washington (6-7 SF/wing) names Hogs in his Top 11

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has already landed one commitment from the 2021 Georgia high school ranks, and another Hog target from the Peach State named the Razorbacks in his Top 11 at midnight Saturday.

Senior Kaleb Washington (6-7 small forward / wing, Pebblebrook High School, Mableton, Ga., national No. 101 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com) included Arkansas on his list of finalists that he released via Twitter (linked here)

TOP 11 YESSIRSKIII 🤙🏾🎸 pic.twitter.com/Twdy4llxQm — Kaleb Washington (@KalebWashingt0n) September 5, 2020

In addition to the Hogs, Washington has Missouri, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Dayton, and San Diego State among his top schools.

Washington picked up his Arkansas offer approximately a year ago (in August 2019), and at the time he talked about his relationship with Hogs assistant coach Corey Williams.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Williams,” Washington said at the time. “I love coach Williams, he’s a real cool guy.”

Last month, second-year head coach Eric Musselman landed the Hogs’ first commitment in the class of 2021 in Chance Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School in Georgia, ESPN national No. 44 / 4-star prospect).

Just three days after Moore’s commitment, Arkansas picked up its second pledge in the 2021 class as Akol Mawein (6-9 combo forward, Navarro College in Texas, national No. 2 junior college prospect according to 247Sports.com).

Linked below is a recent highlight reel of 2021 Kaleb Washington …