2021 5 star & long-time Arkansas target Harrison Ingram to cut list to 10 on Monday

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has been recruiting versatile 2021 forward Harrison Ingram for months, and the 5-star prospect on Thursday confirmed that he’ll announce his Top 10 schools on Monday.

“Yes sir,” Ingram said about his plans to trim a long list of high-major suitors down on May 11.

Ingram (6-7 point forward, Dalls St. Mark’s, composite national No. 17 / 5-star prospect) is arguably the top player in the state of Texas. He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in August, and Hog coaches had been to see him several times in Dallas last fall, including Musselman.

Ingram holds offers from the Hogs, North Carolina, Stanford, Kansas, Memphis, UCLA, Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, Tennessee, Purdue, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida, Florida State, Marquette, Georgetown, Illinois, Texas A&M, Houston, Ole Miss, TCU, SMU, and Vanderbilt among others.

Ingram had planned to return to Fayetteville for the Arkansas-Kentucky game on Saturday, Jan. 18, but had to cancel due to the possibility of playing a rescheduled high school game on that same Saturday in Dallas.

Asked again in late April — obviously this was after the NCAA instituted what has become an indefinite recruiting dead period due to the covid-19 pandemic — Ingram said he would not be adding any more virtual tours/visits with any schools any time soon.

“I’m not doing any more until after I cut my list, if any,” he said on April 21. “There’s no need to for Arkansas because I’ve already seen the campus and talk to the coaches everyday.”

Ingram has several Arkansas ties. He attends the same school (St. Mark’s) that Musselman’s sister’s children attend, he and his Dad have a long-time relationship with Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams, and there are family ties with former Hog Mason Jones as well.

Ingram averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists in 2019-20 on a St. Mark’s team that finished 29-4 en route to winning the SPC championship.