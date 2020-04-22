2021 Arkansas offer & 5-star Hunter Sallis said his interest is “really high” on the Hogs as he’s set for a virtual visit on Thurs

LITTLE ROCK — 2021 five-star guard Hunter Sallis picked up his Arkansas offer back in September, and he admits that he’s high on the Hogs and is set for a virtual visit / tour with the coaching staff on Thursday.

“It’s really high,” Sallis said of his interest in the Hogs. “I like what they’re doing with the program.”

Sallis (6-4, 165, combo guard, Millard North in Omaha, Neb., national No. 20 / 5-star prospect according to Rivals.com) picked up his Arkansas offer in mid-September when Hogs associate head coach Chris Cruthfield paid him a visit at Millard North.

In October, Sallis was invited to take part in Team USA training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Sallis’ offer list includes Kansas, UCLA, Oregon, Ohio State, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Cal, Uconn, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Marquette, Missouri, and Nebraska among others.

Junior Hunter Sallis (6-4 combo guard, Millard North in Omaha, Neb., composite national No. 43 / 4-star prospect) was paid a visit at practice on Thursday by Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield, a visit that resulted in Sallis picking up a scholarship offer from the Hogs.

“This morning we had a workout at 7 … after that, he (Crutchfield) offered me a scholarship,” Sallis said, adding that he is interested in visiting Arkansas in the future.

“He (Crutchfield) sent me some film,” Sallis said. “They really fit into my style of play which caught my interest, and he seems like a really nice guy.”

Sallis caught the eye of Arkansas’s coaching staff in summer grassroots play. He also holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, California-Berkeley, Kansas State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Creighton.

“He’s 6-4 pushing 6-5, and I think he’s going to leave here about 6-7 in a couple of years,” Millard North head coach Tim Canon said on Thursday. “He can play the wing, he has played the point a lot for us. He does both. He’s really good at slashing off the dribble. He’s getting bigger and stronger, which allows him to get up and dunk over people in traffic.

“Good defender. Everybody knows about his offense, but he consistently shut down whoever we put him on.”

