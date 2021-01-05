2022 Hog offer & National No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. names Hogs among his Final 10

LITTLE ROCK — In-state class of 2022 star Nick Smith, Jr. (6-4 combo guard, Sylvan Hills) named Arkansas among his final 10 schools on Tuesday.

Smith — rated the composite national No. 25 prospect (the highest-rated 4-star who is one spot shy of 5-star status) according to 247sports.com — had the Hogs along with Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas, Georgetown, and Oral Roberts on his list of college finalists.

Smith’s list understandably was based on relationships, according to his Dad.

“Those are all the schools that we have built the best relationships with, and we talk to at least 3 to 4 times a week,” Nick Smith, Sr., told Hogville.net on Dec. 26.

Smith holds 20-plus offers, a list that also includes: Texas, Alabama, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, St. John’s, DePaul, Murray State, Southern Miss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and North Carolina A&T.

Smith took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in August 2019 as he has held his Hog offer for well over a year. He’s had ongoing virtual meetings as well as phone and text communication exchanges with the Razorbacks coaching staff for months.

Smith, Jr. — the No. 2 shooting guard in the nation according to 247Sports.com — is averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Sylvan Hills in the early going of the 2020-21 season. He has games of: a) 35 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals in a head-to-head matchup against 2022 Arkansas commit and composite national No. 105 / 4-star prospect Joseph Pinion of Morrilton; b) 32 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in a head-to-head matchup against Arkansas offers 2023 Bryson Warren and 2024 K. Annor Boateng and Little Rock Central; and c) a triple-double — 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists — against Searcy.

Smith was one of the top performers at the Coach Wooten’s Top 150 camp — a collection of the best prospects from the classes of 2021, ’22, and ’23 from across the country — in October in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Smith is a long and supremely confident alpha shooter-scorer whose vision and floor IQ make him a capable facilitator as well.