2022 National Top 45 Barry Dunning, Jr. down to final 3 including the Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — Highly regarded 2022 Barry Dunning, Jr., started his on-campus visit tour at Arkansas in Fayetteville just a few days ago, and it appears as though he’ll take only two additional visits before announcing his college choice at the end of the month.

Dunning (6-6 small forward / wing, McGill Toolen High School, Mobile. Ala., composite national No. 43 / 4-star prospect) told Hogville.net on Saturday that he’s down to the Hogs, Memphis (he’s slated to visit the Tigers on June 21), and Ole Miss (no visit date set at this time) with his commitment to one of those three schools planned for June 30.

Based on the “love” that Dunning felt while he was in Fayetteville for his official visit that ran Wednesday through Friday, head coach Eric Musselman and his Hogs could be in great shape to add their second commitment in the class of 2022.

“Loved it!” Dunning said of his visit. “Arkansas is a state of loving each other and is a big family. Enjoyed every second. Really just the love of the community and how they support each other. It’s like a huge family up there.

“The whole coaching staff loves the game of basketball. Maximizing each other from coaches all the way down to players, on and off the court. Coach Muss is a coach who wants and demands the best out of you and loves the games of basketball.”

A source told Hogville.net that shortly after Dunning arrived for his visit, there was a sense he’d be “a great fit in (the) basketball culture … at Arkansas.”

Dunning, who was named Gatorade Alabama Boys High School Player of the Year while he was on his Arkansas visit, also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia Tech, and others. He was originally set to announce his commitment in January on his mother’s birthday, but should he follow through with a pledge on the final day of June he’d be able to sign his national letter of intent during the mid-November early signing period.

Dunning averaged 21.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in 2020-21.

“I’m a guy with length and athleticism,” Dunning said while describing what Arkansas coaches like about his game. “Able to play any position and they like guys like that in their program.”

The Razorbacks already have one commitment for the class of 2022 in Joseph Pinion (6-6 guard / wing, Morrilton, national No. 114 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com). Pinion took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Wednesday as he joined official visitors and fellow 2022 in-state prospects Derrian Ford and Kel’el Ware (you can read all about their post-visit reactions here in my Hogville.net article published on Thursday, June 3 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=730310.0).

The fifth and final visitor last week was 2023 Layden Blocker of Little Rock, who took an unofficial visit on Saturday (you can read all about Blocker’s post-visit reactions here in my Hogville.net article published on Saturday, June 5 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=730310.0).