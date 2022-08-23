By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team.

The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.

As a junior, Tease caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, Tease had 25 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and blocked a punt. Tease chose the Razorbacks over Notre Dame, USC and many others. Tease and his teammates will be at Bentonville West on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Bixby was 13-0 and won the state championship in 2021. Luke Hasz caught 33 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns. He chose the Hogs over Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan and numerous others.

His brother, Dylan, plays all over the field for Bixby. In 2021, Dylan rushed five times for 26 yards. He also caught 24 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Dylan had 28 tackles, including 17 solo and 12 pass breakups. He returned a kickoff 16 yards and 14 punts for 214 yards.

Bixby will be at Har-Ber on Friday, Sept. 2. They will open the season Thursday night at Owasso (Okla.) before heading to Northwest Arkansas the following Friday.