3 Thoughts From Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will leave later today for Auburn where they will play Saturday afternoon.

Here’s three thoughts on various topics from Pittman.

Talking to Other Staffs

Since Pittman was on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia did he reach out to his former boss on any tips prior to playing Auburn, who the Bulldogs beat last week?

“I think everybody talks to people that they know,” Pittman said. “They’re going to call back and forth and visit a little bit about. Georgia, they play Tennessee this week. Jim Chaney and I are good friends and all that. And Jim was at Georgia, so I certainly was with Kirby and them for five times that we played Auburn. So if you have any conversation, most of it would be about personnel and those things. But, no, I haven’t talked with Kirby about that.”

T.J. Hammonds

Senior T.J. Hammonds is at wide receiver this season, but thus far hasn’t had much of an impact on the team. What does he have to do to see more playing time?

“He’s got to get open,’ Pittman said. “We’ve got to get the ball to him. Obviously we’ve tried a couple of things with him that hadn’t worked too good. But he’s practicing hard, he’s helping us on special teams and we’re glad he’s on the football team. He’s where he probably should be on the depth chart right now. Until he gets a little bit better, he’ll get more opportunities. But he’s practicing hard and I’m proud of him.”

Bringing Seniors Back

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA has ruled all seniors can return for another season if they want to whether they play this year or not. How many would Pittman like to return?

“The recruiting of them started, I don’t know, maybe nine months ago,” Pittman said. “How many we can keep? I don’t know. Nine, 10, somewhere in that area. We’d like to keep as many as we can that want to come back.”