FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open spring drills on Sunday, March 16, as Sam Pittman prepares for his third season as head coach of the Razorbacks.

The Hogs are coming off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State in the Outback Bowl. The Razorbacks play a more challenging non-conference schedule that includes a trip to play Brigham Young, host Cincinnati to open the season and also face Missouri State with Bobby Petrino as well as Liberty and Hugh Freeze.

Here’s three thoughts concerning the football team.

O-line Utility Player

Last season Ty Clary played all over the offensive line for the Hogs. Clary played center, guard and tackle depending on who was injured or whatever. Filling that role this season could be 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt senior Luke Jones. The talented Jones could be a possibility to replace the departed Myron Cunningham at left tackle, compete with Beaux Limmer and Brady Limmer at the two guard spots and spell Ricky Stromberg at center if needed. Went to Notre Dame out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2018. Didn’t play in any games and transferred to to Arkansas. Jones was actually committed to Arkansas to the Razorbacks before flipping his commitment to Notre Dame. Jones transferred to Arkansas, redshirted in 2019 due to NCAA rules and then became eligible in 2020. He played in all 10 games in 2020. Jones is the wildcard on this year’s offensive line and someone who can help no matter where he lines up.

Wide Receiver or Tight End

Landon Rogers is somone Pittman is very high on. The question about the redshirt freshman is will he play tight end or wide receiver? Pittman said Rogers has a chance to start or at least be in line for very meaningful playing time. Rogers was a standout quarterback at Little Rock Parkview who moved to tight end during his freshman season at Arkansas. But one has to wonder with the emergence of Trey Knox, the return of Hudson Henry and several younger tight ends including Erin Outley will Rogers play tight end or move out to wide receiver? This should be an interesting situation to watch this spring. Pittman even said Barry Odom had hoped to have Rogers on defense. At 6-foot-4, Rogers is one who can and will help the Razorbacks in 2022 no matter where he lines up.

Walk on To Watch

Gone are Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry who neither had a scholarship when they first came to Arkansas. Henry had the promise of one after the first semester, but Morgan came without any such assurances. He ended his career six year’s later as the Burlsworth Award winner given to the nation’s best player who started his career as a walk-on athlete. Arkansas may never have a linebacker who walks on who approaches the level of that pair, but redshirt sophomore Jackson Woodard is a good one. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Woodard had seven tackles this past fall. The former Little Rock Christian standout played in four games as a true freshman in 2020 thus preserving his redshirt year. Bumper Pool is back at linebacker and such youngsters as Chris Paul Jr. and Woodard are expected to help.