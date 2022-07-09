By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton is celebrating his mom’s birthday by giving the University of Arkansas a public commitment.

Braxton, 6-0, 170, took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. At that time he privately committed to the Hogs and decommitted from Michigan State. Braxton is commitment No. 21 for the Razorbacks in the Class of 2023. He talked about why he chose Arkansas.

“For one, it’s the best situation for me and my family,” Braxton said. “I love all the coaches especially my DB Coach (Dominique) Bowman. I think he’s the best DB coach in the country. He will be the best for me and my development getting ready to go to the NFL.”

In addition to Michigan State and Arkansas, Braxton also took trips to Miami and Baylor. Braxton talked about what happened at Arkansas on his official visit to allow him to know that was where he wanted to go.

“When Coach Bowman got on the board and showed the installs for the defenses and all the coaches,” Braxton said. “Another thing was the strength staff.”

Four other recruits from the June 17-19 official visit weekend for Arkansas have already committed to the Hogs including McKinney (Texas) safety Christian Ford.

“Yes we formed a bond that weekend,” Braxton said. “All the guys that committed were all cool. Christian, RJ (Johnson) and Ian (Geffrard). Christian and I actually grew up together.”

Braxton, like all the other recruits, was very impressed with Sam Pittman.

“Oh he’s amazing,” Braxton said. “He’s the most genuine coach I’ve ever talked to. When I went up there I felt so relaxed. There was no tension in the room. He’s easy to talk to. I know he’s caring on and off the field. So I will be in good hands with Coach Pittman.”

Another thing that impressed Braxton is the distance from Fayetteville to Frisco. It’s close enough to be able to get away and go to school, but if something happens close enough to get home relatively easy.

“That’s always a good thing to be able to go home to see your family in case of an emergency,” Braxton said. “That was another thing in my consideration.”

Since this pledge was given on your mom’s birthday what has she meant to you?

“My mom means a lot to me,” Braxton said. “I know if not for my mom the success I have right now wouldn’t be possible. My mom will be the first one up in the morning cooking me breakfast before I go to practice no matter what time it is. 6 a.m., 5 a.m., she’s gonna be up in the kitchen cooking and providing all the meals for me. She’s great for giving me advice and keeping me humble.”

Braxton helped lead the Rangers to a 9-3 record in 2021. He plays both ways. On offense, Braxton rushed once for eight yards. He caught 38 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns. He runs a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and a 10.83 100-meter dash.

Braxton is one of the 12 commitments who is rated a four-star recruit by at least one of the four major recruiting services (ESPN, On3, Rivals and 247Sports).

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Micah Tease, WR, 5-11, 180, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco Lone Star, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.