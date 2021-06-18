4-Star DE Wilky Denaud Camps at Arkansas, Shows Off Skills, Impressed With Scott Fountain

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud camped at Arkansas on Friday showing the Razorbacks and others have already offered him.

Denaud, 6-4, 240, and the other campers worked out in the extreme heat, Coming from Florida, Denaud talked about the difference in the weather.

“It was definitely a different weather climate, just coming from Florida,” Denaud said. “This was kind of a straight heat, no wind. But I definitely like the scenery, all the mountains. It’s a different part of the country.”

Scott Fountain offered Denaud on May 15. He is closing in on 20 offers and talked about the one from the Hogs.

“When he first offered me, he was trying to get me to come up here right on the spot,” Denaud said. “I told him we could probably make something happen in the summer. Me and Coach Fountain and the other coaches got together and made it happen.”

Denaud talked about Fountain and how his recruiting is going with Arkansas.

“He was definitely one of the reasons I came up here,” Denaud said. “He’s talking to me constantly – I’d say we talked about once or twice a week. He’s just asking me how I’m doing, how is life going, all those things. I feel like it’s a good relationship between me and him.”

On Friday, Denaud got to work with Jermial Ashley, Arkansas’ defensive line coach.

“He was most definitely a good person,” Denaud said. “He helped me work on some things that I could do better and some things he likes.”

Did the visit to Fayetteville help the Razorbacks?

“It definitely helped me,” Denaud said. “Just trying to narrow my list down of schools I haven’t seen. This one is off the list now because I’ve kind of seen the area. I came in last night and it was nice seeing the view on the way to the hotel.”

Denaud talked about what he feels are things he needs to continue to work on and improve.

“Some things I need to work on are my stance, some moves that I can make, more of my hip work and those type of things I can do better,” Denaud said.

After COVID shut down the recruiting visits for about 15 months Denaud is glad everything has opened back up.

“I’ve kind of used this time to try to get around now because during quarantine time, everyone is on virtual Zooms, FaceTime, those things,” Denaud said. “I’ll be on the phone with a coach FaceTiming, but now I get to see them in person and it’s a big different.”

Denaud has been busy since June 1. He talked about where he has already been and what he’s hoping to get accomplished.

“I’ve been to Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia, all those places, Georgia Tech,” Denaud said. “I’m just trying to see how things going around in the facilities, how things look, how things are being done there. Just the environment, the characteristics of the coaching staff, things like that.”

Where are some of the schools you are going to visit next?

“I’m probably going to try to go out to a few more camps, but then after that I’m going to settle down,” Denaud said.

Denaud talked about how his school did last season and what the early expectations are for 2021.

“We made the regional finals, 11-2,” Denaud said. “We most definitely have a younger group. I was part of an older group, I would say, when I came in as a freshman playing varsity. The team was junior, seniors. I would say we have a younger group coming back.”