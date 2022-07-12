By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Pike Road (Ala.) Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang has released his Top 6 schools.

Lang, 6-5, 330, has Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, LSU and Auburn as his Top 6.

Lang will visit Arkansas on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 for an official visit the weekend of the Alabama game. He was in Fayetteville for a Prospect Day on Jan. 22, came during spring drills for a few days and then was back at Arkansas June 24 for more time.

The Razorbacks have three offensive linemen committed so far. They have Bentonville’s Joey Su’a, East St. Louis (Ill.) High’s Paris Patterson and Paris (Tenn.) Henry County’s Luke Brown. Arkansas wants four offensive linemen in this class for sure and would take a fifth if it’s a prospect too good to turn down.

On April 17, Lang had narrowed his 26 offers down to 10. He listed Arkansas, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

With Rivals.com, Lang has a grade of 5.8 (Four-Star), No. 23 recruit in Alabama and No. 35 offensive tackle nationally.