4-Star Quarterback Avery Johnson Shows Off Skills at Arkansas’ Camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Maize (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star quarterback Avery Johnson was impressive at quarterback during Monday’s football camp at Arkansas.

Johnson, 6-2, 170, is a dual-threat quarterback who worked with Kendal Briles during Monday’s camp.

“There are definitely great coaches here at Arkansas, coaches that have coached at all different levels and coached at different places,” Johnson said. “Coach KB told me that he coached Robert Griffin III and that’s when he won the Heisman Trophy so he has been around great guys and been around winning before. He knows what it takes.”

Johnson has taken full advantage of the NCAA reopening recruiting visits and camps since June 1.

“Pretty good,” Johnson said. “This was our final stop. We have been kind of going at it for a couple of weeks now. I am going to go see a couple of more schools here in June.

“It has been great to get out here and meet some of the coaches that have been recruiting me here at Arkansas and seeing them face to face and let them coach me for a day.”

Where all have you visited?

“I started at Kansas State and then we flew out to Florida State and were there Saturday and Sunday,” Johnson said. “We were at both Alabama and Auburn on Tuesday, saw LSU on Wednesday, Thursday at Texas A&M, Friday at Texas, Saturday at TCU and now we are here.”

With that many visits and seeing so many different schools what were you impressions?

“It’s been fun visiting all the schools and kind of getting to matchup and see where everybody’s facilities are at, but at the end of the day it is about what coaches you like the most,” Johnson said. “The facilities and all that are nice, but if you are not in a good relationship with the people you are around, you won’t want to spend four years there.

“Definitely the facilities are great to see, but to me, it is mostly about the relationships.”

While Johnson has been busy this summer he’s far from finished. He talked about what’s up next for him.

“So I am planning on going to Nebraska on the (June) 18, Kansas 20 and Missouri 23,” Johnson said. “I am also trying to get down and see Notre Dame, but day I am going to there is not final yet.”

In addition to all his visits, Johnson is busy with 7 on 7 as well.

“We played our 7 on 7 during the winter, like during basketball season and kind of a winter-spring thing,” Johnson said. “I will play again with this team next year.

“I also have high school 7-on-7s this summer after I see all these schools.”

Maize went 9-2 last fall despite the battles many schools had with COVID.

“COVID didn’t really affect us much,” Johnson said. “We did have limited fans until late in the year, but then our stadium would sell out. It didn’t change a lot.”

Johnson knows that many schools only recruit one quarterback so one has to be careful about waiting too long to make a decision.

“So pretty much a lot of schools like to see quarterbacks throw before they offer so I am planning on playing this junior season and then after my season, kind of see where everything is at with the schools and make my decision.

“I don’t want to wait too long because I know the quarterback helps in recruiting the whole class. So I will get that done as soon as I can to help.

As a sophomore, Johnson completed 117 of 207 passes for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and rushed for 10 touchdowns.

Johnson was offered by Arkansas on April 22. In addition to the Hogs, Johnson has offers from Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Ole Miss, Washington State, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and TCU.