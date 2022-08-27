By Otis Kirk

CENTERTON, Ark. — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease opened the 2022 season on Friday night at Bentonville West.

His team came up short 28-7 to an experienced, talented Bentonville West team. Tease, 5-11, 180, talked about the game afterward.

“Definitely it’s all correctable,” Tease said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys. We’ve got a few returning starters, but for the most part we’ve got a lot of young guys. We’ve definitely got to have these young guys step up. They’ve got to step up. We’ve got a couple of seniors out there it’s their first year playing. We’ve got some guys that have got step up, but overall I thought it was a great test. It definitely gets us up for next week (Del City).

“It’s always first game everyone wants to hit the panic button. But no it’s first game and of course you are going to have some kinks that need to roll out. But it’s all good. This was a non-conference game and it’s on the road. We were going to get thrown all kinds of adversity, but it’s all good.”

Tease also took time to talk about his own performance in the game.

“I didn’t score,” Tease said. “But I definitely gave it my all. To me it’s not about stats. How can I help my team? How can I give it my all? I caught cramps in both calves and was still giving it my all.”

Some fans were concerned when Tease retweeted some Texas A&M stuff on Twitter recently, but he said don’t worry.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘why you posting A&M stuff?'” Tease said laughing. “After August 1 even schools that used to recruit you will send you graphics. Just a 17-, 18-year old kid posting graphics. It was just posting graphics.”

Tease plays both ways for Booker T. Washington, but will concentrate on wide receiver at Arkansas.

“I can do it all,” Tease said. “Defense, special teams and wide receiver. Just wherever you need me that’s where I’m going to make a play.”

Kenny Guiton is the lead recruiter for Tease and he also loves Sam Pittman.

“Those are my guys,” Tease said. “I talked to Coach Guiton before I got up here. I can’t wait until next week.”

Tease will enroll at Arkansas at midterm.

“I think the majority of our class is midterm,” Tease said.

Tease talked about the advantages of enrolling early at Arkansas.

“For one, you get a start on your education,” Tease said. “Coming in it will help get me ready for college football. Summer workouts and then the fall camp will give me a real look on how college football will be.”

Arkansas has a commitment from Tease and also the Hasz twins, Luke and Dylan, at Bixby. The Razorbacks recruited Owasso’s Cole Adams hard before he pledged to Alabama. Arkansas has had a lot of players from the Tulsa area through the years including running back Felix Jones from Tease’s school.

“There’s always been talent there,” Tease said. “There has always been talent there we just haven’t been looked at the most. But now with guys like me, Luke, Dylan and Cole, guys like us are starting to bring attention back to Oklahoma. We wanted to put Oklahoma on the map and that’s what we’re doing.”

Tease and Moody (Ala.) three-star Davion Dozier are the two wide receivers currently in the Arkansas class.

“So I was able to watch Davion’s first game from last week,” Tease said. “It’s going to really be a show. Davion on the outside, me switching from inside to out, Luke at tight end and Malachi (Singleton) at quarterback. It’s going to be a dynamic offense.”

Like Jaden Hamm the previous day, Tease really likes what Singleton brings to the quarterback position for the Hogs.

“Malachi is my guy,” Tease said. “When we roll into January it’s going to be light’s out. For sure, he’s the perfect prototype. He can run, he can throw, he knows how to read defenses. Malachi is a dawg. We’re going to show them.”