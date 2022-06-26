By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease spent the weekend at Arkansas checking out one of the schools he’s interested in attending.

Tease, 5-11, 180, holds 27 offers and is one of the key wide receivers being sought by Arkansas. Following the visit, Tease talked about how it went.

“It was a pretty good visit overall,” Tease said. “Last minute decision but it was a very good visit. One of the highlights for me I can probably say was the Shogun dinner. That was pretty cool getting around all the players and interacting with all the chefs.”

This was the third time for Tease to be at Arkansas for a visit. He talked about what he learned new.

“I learned how I would fit in the offensive system,” Tease said. “We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slide show of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system. That’s pretty much what we learned new.”

Did the visit help Arkansas’ chances with you?

“Definitely went up,” Tease said. “Definitely went up…because I definitely got to see how I would thrive in the system and really it’s just a good spot man. It’s just a good spot. It’s not far from home. I like the campus. I like the people around me, the coaches. So it’s a good fit overall.”

Bixby (Okla.) tight end Luke Hasz is committed to Arkansas and has been in Tease’s ear about joining him in Fayetteville.

“He’s telling me to jump on board a little bit but he’s letting me take my time with the process,” Tease said with a smile.”

He has taken official visits to Notre Dame and USC. He talked about if he plans to take any more official visits and when he plans to make a decision.

“Sometime before August, before my season starts,” Tease said. “No that’s it. That’s all my officials.”

