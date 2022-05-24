FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will start hosting recruits in June for official visits.

Among the recruits from Texas who are slated to take an official visit to Arkansas in June are two recruits committed to the Hogs, another pair committed elsewhere and one still uncommitted.

Here’s a closer look at the five from The Lone Star State.

Connor Stroh, OL, 6-7, 345, Frisco Wakeland

This big and talented offensive lineman has already made two unofficial visits to Arkansas. He visited Fayetteville on Jan. 15 and then announced his offer from the Hogs five days later. He was at a scrimmage on April 16 as well. He visited Auburn officially last weekend. He will be at Florida June 3-5, Arkansas June 10-12, Texas A&M June 17-19 and Texas June 24-26. He is rated a four-star with Rivals.com.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfield

Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 18. He moved to Mansfield from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. As a junior at that school, James had 110 tackles, 25 for loss, 15 sacks, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and three recovered. He is a four-star with ESPN. Will take official visit to Arkansas June 24-26.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron

Committed to Arkansas on March 7. Despite his size, he runs track including some sprints. As a junior, Dean finished with 68 tackles, 48 solo, 15 for loss, eight sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, one interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Dean has a four-star rating on Rivals.com. Will take official visit to Arkansas June 24-26.

Kedrick Reescano, RB, 5-11, 190, New Caney

Will visit Arkansas June 17-19. Also took an unofficial visit to Arkansas earlier for a Prospect Day. Committed to Michigan State on Jan. 17. In 2021, Reescano rushed 217 times for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns, He caught 23 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns. He is a four-star recruit with 247Composite and Rivals.com.

Jamel Johnson, S, 6-1, 175, Arlington Seguin

Will be at Arkansas in June on an official visit. He committed to Texas on Nov. 4, 2021. Johnson is closing in on 40 scholarship offers. As one would suspect with that many offers he’s a four-star recruit with all the recruiting services.