5 Standout Performances From Arkansas’ Loss to Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost 42-31 to Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station.

Despite the loss, some Razorbacks played outstanding. Here’s a look at five players who had outstanding performances.

Feleipe Franks, Quarterback

Rushed for a career-high 91 yards on 16 attempts. That broke his personal record of 82 he had against Texas A&M in 2017 when he played for Florida. Franks completed 23 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. His 28-yard run on Arkansas’ first drive was the longest rushing play for the Hogs this season.

Rakeem Boyd, Running Back

Rushed 18 times for 100 yards and a touchdown while also catching a pass for nine yards. He became the first Razorback to top 2,000 yards rushing in a career since Alex Collins did it in 2013-15. This was his ninth career 100-yard rushing game. Boyd is one of only 11 Razorback running backs to ever do that. He had a season-long run of 16 yards in the game.

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver

Finished with seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for one yard and was 0 of 1 passing. That was his first career two-touchdown game. He’s the second Razorback to do that this season. De’Vion Warren had two touchdown grabs against Auburn. Burks scored touchdowns in back-to-back games for first time as a Razorback. Made a very impressive 36–yard reception from Franks on a fourth-and-2 play in the first half.

Hudson Henry, Tight End

Hauled in six passes for 33 yards. Both those were career-high statistics for the redshirt freshman from Pulaski Academy. Henry is the fourth member of his family to play for the Hogs. His father Mark was an offensive lineman, brother Hunter was a tight end and brother Hayden is a current linebacker.

Bumper Pool, Linebacker

Led the Razorbacks with 14 tackles including five solo and three for loss. The three tackles for loss were both a high for his career and the game. Pool had seven tackles in the first quarter. This was the second time this season he has led the Razorbacks in tackles.