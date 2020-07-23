5-Star Commit Can’t Wait to Kick for the Hogs

Top high school kickers exist in a different world than heavily recruited position players. Even top prospects are often asked to walk on. The major recruiting sites don’t list kickers above a three-star level. Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little is used to that so he was blown away when Arkansas assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain made a trip to Moore to check out Little.

“I’d never had a coach come to me,” Little said in a Zoom interview with the Pig Trail Nation. “I knew then that Arkansas was really interested in me.”

What was Fountain’s interest in Little?

“He said he loved my competitive attitude,” Little recalled. “That just kind of separated me from everyone else. And my consistency. I feel like I rarely miss field goals in practice and when I’m kicking at camps. I just feel like when I need to lock in I can really lock in and I feel like they really liked that about me.”

The current COVID-19 pandemic has virtually eliminated on-campus visits by recruits but Little was lucky enough to make a trip to Fayetteville before the shutdown began.

“It was an insane experience,” Little gushed. “It’s the first time I’ve been to an SEC school to see the whole campus. It was crazy. It was definitely a switch from any school that I had visited. I had visited Oklahoma State and North Texas. Oklahoma State was nice. Most schools are nice but I feel like Arkansas just separated itself from those schools.”

The fact that head coach Sam Pittman employed Fountain as full time special teams coordinator was another big plus to Little. In fact he said he eliminated any school from consideration that didn’t have one. Fountain’s success in putting his players into the NFL while on the staff at Georgia was the final consideration along with fact that Arkansas was offering him a scholarship. Little was so ready to commit that he admitted he was somewhat nervous until he got an official offer from Fountain on Tuesday. A little over a day later he committed to the Razorbacks.

Little said his range is 60 yards and in on field goals and he’s highly accurate to around 55 yards. With his senior season still ahead Little has had several kickoffs of 65 yards and over. Impressive enough to earn a 5-star rating by one service that specializes in evaluating kickers. Chris Sailer of chrissailerkicking.com rates Little as the No. 2 kicker in the Class of 2021.

“I can’t wait to get over there and be a Razorback. Woo Pig Sooie,” Little added.