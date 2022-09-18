FAYETTEVILLE — Willis (Texas) Class of 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway has released his Top 10 schools including Arkansas.

Lagway, 6-2, 225, has 32 offers, but on Sunday he started the narrowing down process. Arkansas, Baylor, USC, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson made the cut.

In four games this season with the Wildkats, Willis has completed 41 of 69 passes for 575 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 13 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, Lagway completed 132 of 247 passes for 1,579 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also gained 715 yards and six touchdowns on 127 carries.

Lagway is also an outstanding baseball player and has also been offered by Arkansas for that sport. His father, Derek, was a running back at Baylor from 1997-2001.