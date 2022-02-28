CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira carded a career-best, 6-under-par 65, climbed 17 spots into a tie for second and led #7 Arkansas to a 7-under-par round of 277 to move the Razorbacks into a tie for third after 36 holes at the Cabo Collegiate, presented by CFO4Life.

The Hogs moved up one spot and are tied with #16 Ole Miss with a 36-hole score of 553 (-15). The teams are three strokes behind co-leaders #41 Florida State and #3 Oklahoma State at 550 (-18). Arkansas’ 7-under-par round was the second-best total as three other teams (Vanderbilt, Cal and Houston) posted a round of 10-under par on the day.



Highlights include:

• Fernandez de Oliveira only had one bogey in round two with seven birdies, four on the front nine and three on the back.

• Fernandez de Oliveira’s 65 (one the par 71 course) is two strokes better than his previous low of 67 (shot on a par 70 course).

• Fernandez de Oliveira’s 36-hole score of 134 (69-65) is two strokes off the lead, held by Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz (132 (66-66). He is tied for second with Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent and they are one stroke ahead of seven golfers at 135 (-7).

• Fernandez de Oliveira and Sienkiewicz lead the field with 13 birdies.

• Luke Long was under par for the second-straight day, posting a 1-under 70. He is tied for 20th at 139 (69-70).

• Segundo Oliva Pinto (T27) and Julian Perico (T34) carded even-par rounds of 71. Perico led the team with 16 pars with a double bogey and two birdies.

• Arkansas continues to lead the field in par-4 scoring at -5.

The final round of the Cabo Collegiate is set for Tuesday.

CABO COLLEGIATE TEAM SCORES (Rd2)

T1 #41 Florida State 550 (-18)

T1 #3 Oklahoma State 550 (-18)

T3 #7 Arkansas 553 (-15)

T3 #16 Ole Miss 553 (-15)

5 #21 Vanderbilt 555 (-13)

6 California 556 (-12)

7 #10 Tennessee 557 (-11)

8 #6 Texas Tech 560 (-8)

9 #28 Ariz­ona 562 (-6)

T10 #8 Stanford 563 (-5)

T10 Houston 563 (-5)

12 Baylor 567 (-1)

13 Alabama 568 (E)

14 #2 Arizona State 570 (+2)

15 Rice 587 (+19)