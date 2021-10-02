8)Arkansas suffers 1st loss of the season to 2) Georgia 37-0

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Hogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against Georgia 0-0. It’s the first time the Hogs have been shut out since the Missouri game in 2018.

It’s hard to script a worse start for the Razorbacks in Athens on Saturday. Georgia quickly jumping out to a 24-0 lead after two rushing touchdowns, a blocked punt for a touchdown and a field goal. The Arkansas struggled to move the football on offense, and the one drive the had that crossed mid-field resulted in a missed field goal by Cam Little.

Again, it was an ugly start.

Penalties also dictated the flow of the game for Arkansas. At halftime, the Hogs had 8 penalties for 50 yards and only 3 first downs.

At the end of the game, Arkansas had 13 penalties for 100 yards.

The struggles offensively continued in the 2nd half. After 443 total yards a week ago against Texas A&M, the Hogs had just 143 against the Bulldogs.

The defense buckled down after the 1st quarter, only allowing a field goal in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters before giving up another touchdown and a field goal in the 4th.

Next up for Arkansas, they hit the road to travel to Ole Miss Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories