A Mom’s Perspective: Melanie Opitz talks Casey’s future & his time at Arkansas

Melanie Opitz, the mother of Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz, recently spoke with our Tera Talmadge about her sons time at Arkansas and what the future hold for him.

Opitz has played for the Razorbacks since his freshman season and is now draft eligible. His future is still up in the air but Melanie says it’s heartbreaking to think of never seeing Casey in an Arkansas uniform again.

“We don’t talk about what the future holds right now,” says Melanie. “As far as we’re concerned we wish Casey could play for coach Van Horn and the Arkansas Razorbacks forever. But we know that’s a possibility. So we’re just kind of in the mindset where he’s working out every day, staying in shape and being able to play ball somewhere as some point. If he’s not going to be back at Arkansas we’ll have that conversation when that opportunity comes about.”

To hear more from Melanie Opitz, watch the video above.