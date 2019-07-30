A-State Men’s Basketball announces 2019-20 schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – A 17-game home slate inside First National Bank Arena, including the first home tournament since 1993-94, headlines the 2019-20 Arkansas State University men’s basketball schedule under third year head coach Mike Balado.

Following an exhibition game against Harding on Oct. 30, Arkansas State opens the regular season at home against Arkansas-Monticello on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the first season opener on the home floor since the 2014-15 season. The Red Wolves hit the road to face Ole Miss on Friday, Nov. 8, the first meeting between the two sides since November 2010.

A-State will host the Red Wolves Classic Nov. 14-17 at First National Bank Arena. VMI, UC Davis and Idaho will visit Jonesboro for the full round-robin tournament. A-State faces VMI on Thursday, Nov. 14 before facing UC Davis on Friday, Nov. 15. A-State closes the event against Idaho on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Red Wolves Classic is the first regular season home tournament since the Runnin’ Joe Classic back in the 1993-94 season.

Following a trip to Colorado State on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Red Wolves return home to face Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Nov. 30. A-State opens December with a Tuesday, Dec. 3 contest against Omaha. Back-to-back road games at Tulsa (Dec. 7) and Missouri State (Dec. 11) test the Red Wolves before the 20-game conference slate is set to begin on Dec. 18. The Red Wolves will close non-conference play with a Saturday, Dec. 28 contest against Freed-Hardeman.

Conference play begins for the Red Wolves at home against Louisiana on Dec. 18 before completing the opening week at ULM on Dec. 21 in one of a league-high four split weekends in league play. A-State begins the new calendar year with home contests against UT Arlington (Jan. 2), Texas State (Jan. 4) and Georgia State (Jan. 6) for the longest home stand during conference play.

After those three-straight home contests, A-State will play two-straight home games in league play just once the remainder of the league schedule. The Red Wolves second of four split weekends begins with the Jan. 9 contest at South Alabama that is followed by a home contest against Troy (Jan. 11). After a two-game road trip to visit Coastal Carolina (Jan. 16) and Appalachian State (Jan. 18), A-State hosts South Alabama (Jan. 23), before returning to the road for the journey to Troy (Jan. 25).

Appalachian State (Jan. 30) and Coastal Carolina (Feb. 1) visit First National Bank Arena for the last multiple game home stand of the season. A-State visits in-state rival Little Rock on Feb. 8 before continuing a three-game road trip with games at UT Arlington (Feb. 13) and Texas State (Feb. 15). The Red Wolves host Little Rock (Feb. 22) then travel to Louisiana (Feb. 26) before hosting ULM (Feb. 29) for senior day. A-State closes the regular season at Georgia Southern (March 3)

The 2020 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship will once again see 10 vying for the tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. First-round games on Saturday, March 7, second-round games on Monday, March 9 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 will be held on campus sites and hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinals on Saturday, March 14 and championship game on Sunday, March 15 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly to the semifinals, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will receive byes and host the quarterfinal games, the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds will host the second-round games and the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds will host the first-round games.

A-State’s 17 home games are tied for the most in single-season program history (1961-62) and season tickets to see the Red Wolves inside First National Bank Arena are on sale now. Season tickets are available for purchase through the A-State Tick Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.

2019-20 Schedule

Wednesday – Oct. 30 | Harding (Exh.)

Wednesday – Nov. 6 | Arkansas-Monticello

Friday – Nov. 8 | at Ole Miss

Thursday – Nov. 14 | VMI (Red Wolves Classic)

Friday – Nov. 15 | UC Davis (Red Wolves Classic)

Sunday – Nov. 17 | Idaho (Red Wolves Classic)

Wednesday – Nov. 20 | at Colorado State

Saturday – Nov. 30 | Stephen F. Austin

Tuesday – Dec. 3 | Omaha

Saturday – Dec. 7 | at Tulsa

Wednesday – Dec. 11 | at Missouri State

Wednesday – Dec. 18 | Louisiana*

Saturday – Dec. 21 | at ULM*

Saturday – Dec. 28 | Freed-Hardeman

Thursday – Jan. 2 | UT Arlington*

Saturday – Jan. 4 | Texas State*

Monday – Jan. 6 | Georgia State*

Thursday – Jan. 9 | at South Alabama*

Saturday – Jan. 11 | Troy*

Thursday – Jan. 16 | at Coastal Carolina*

Saturday – Jan. 18 | at Appalachian State*

Thursday – Jan. 23 | South Alabama*

Saturday – Jan. 25 | at Troy*

Thursday – Jan. 30 | Appalachian State*

Saturday – Feb. 1 | Coastal Carolina*

Saturday – Feb. 8 | at Little Rock*

Thursday – Feb. 13 | at UT Arlington*

Saturday – Feb. 15 | at Texas State*

Saturday – Feb. 22 | Little Rock*

Wednesday – Feb. 26 | at Louisiana*

Saturday – Feb. 29 | ULM*

Tuesday – March 3 | at Georgia Southern*