A-State's Losing Streak Continues
Jonesboro, AR – The Arkansas State baseball team fell to Louisiana Monroe 11-4, in its series opener, Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.
Following the loss, A-State dropped to 22-20 overall and 8-11 in the Sun Belt while ULM improved to 18-23 overall and 6-12 in the league. The Red Wolves have now dropped nine-consecutive SBC contest.
A-State jumped out to an early 4-0 advantage, in the first two innings, when Drew Tipton scored on a fielder’s choice and Jake Karst scored on a fielding error. However, the Warhawks scored 11-unanswered runs over the next five innings.
ULM bust the match opened in the third inning, when it posted six two-outs runs. The scoring rally begin when Andrew Beesley slashed a two-run single through the right side and Ryan Humeniuk singled up the middle. Brendan Jordan and Masen Prososki capped off the inning with back-to-back singles.
A-State returns to action Saturday, April 26 when it continues its three-game series against ULM. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
