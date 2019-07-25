A-State’s Chambers makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas State junior linebacker Tajhea Chambers was one of 91 players in the nation named Thursday to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

A-State has now placed a player on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List each of the last five seasons as Chambers joins former quarterback Justice Hansen (2018), Justin Clifton (2018), Blaise Taylor (2016-17) and Fredi Knighten (2015). Taylor was named a finalist for the award in 2017.

Chambers, who is coming off the best season of his career, has already earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Arkansas State University and been extremely active in the Red Wolves’ community service efforts.

The Gordon, Ga., native has not only been highly involved with football team’s local and regional visits to hospitals and schools, he has also participated in community service projects during A-State’s previous bowl-week activities. He has volunteered for national initiatives such as the Special Olympics and Race for the Cure, among others.

Not only will Chambers already by pursuing his master’s degree when the Red Wolves kickoff their 2019 season, he has been a member of the Arkansas State University Dean’s List, A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Chambers has been tabbed a 2019 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection by both Phil Steele’s and Athlon Sports after completing his sophomore season ranked 19th in the league in tackles (6.1 per game). He led the conference and ranked tied for second in the nation for fumble recoveries with four.

Chambers was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 22, 2018, after posting seven tackles and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935.

Arkansas State is set to open its 2019 season Aug. 31 with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium against SMU. Season tickets are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.