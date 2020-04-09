Agent Predicts Former Razorback McTelvin Agim Will Be Surprise in 2020 NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim could be one of the surprises in the 2020 NFL Draft that will be held April 23-25.

Agent Nicole Lynn tweeted on Thursday with a prediction that Agim would go higher than most anticipated.

Mctelvin Agim (DT) is going to go a lot higher in the draft than people think. In the past 5 drafts, I’ve never had a client with this many 30 visits and workout requests (pre-quarantine). Teams see that he is a future pro bowl 3T, and I don’t say that lightly. Save this tweet. — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) April 9, 2020

Agim, 6-2 5/8, 309, is a former five-star recruit from Hope High School who played at Arkansas from 2016-19. He played in 49 games at Arkansas with 40 starts. Agim was one of four former Razorbacks who participated in the 2020 NFL Combine. He also participated in two all-star games as well as the UA Pro Day.

Agim detailed on March 7 shortly after the end of the Pro Day his workout plans.

“Now I’m back in Fayetteville, Arkansas,” Agim said. “I was in Fort Worth, Texas training at APEX with Bobby Stroop. He’s an east Texas guy. We had that connection. I’d seen the work he’d done with Pat Mahomes and just being able to go up there and see Solomon Thomas, Dez Bryant on a daily basis, those guys and seeing the work they put in, all three of those guys was first rounders so it was like you see what it takes to get to that position.”

He also talked about his plans for where he will be when the draft is held.

“Draft day I’m going to be back in Texarkana,” Agim said. “I just want to be around family. Hopefully throw a little event for the city.”

At Arkansas, Agim finished with 148 tackles, including 62 solo, 31.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 19 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranks Agim the No. 9 defensive tackle available in this year’s draft.