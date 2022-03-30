FAYETTEVILLE — AJ Green was one of the recruiting prizes of Arkansas’ Class of 2021 and made an impact as a true freshman on the field, but his role could be much larger in 2022.

The former Tulsa (Okla.) Union four-star standout rushed 47 times as a true freshman for 227 yards and one touchdown while also catching seven passes for 84 yards and another six points. After four practices this spring and working with both the first and second units Green talked about where he has improved.

“I would say the main thing I got better at since the offseason is knowing since I got here I was about 195 because I was coming from track season and stuff and I knew I wanted to gain more weight,” Green said. “But since I got here so late I wasn’t able to put on as much as I wanted to. I was playing at like around 200 pounds last year. So my main thing that I worked on was trying to gain more weight this offseason. So right now I’m at like 210-212. The other thing is just making sure I’m great on pass protection and knowing all the little details and stuff.”

Green said the additional weight hasn’t slowed him down any. With Dominique Johnson still nursing an injury and not practicing Green has gotten a lot of second- and even first-team reps this spring.

“Honestly, I haven’t been thinking too much about how we’re going to be lining up and stuff, like our depth chart and stuff,” Green said. “Because I know our room right now is pretty stacked. We’ve got a lot of people that can go out there and play and run. We’re all just ready for whenever we get our opportunity on game day, no matter where we’re at on the depth chart. So honestly, we’re just all ready to compete and that’s what we’re doing right now. That’s what we’re going to be doing when the season’s here. I’m not really too worried about that right now because I know we’re going to have success in the backfield either way.”

The running back he has shared most of the reps with is Raheim “Rocket” Sanders who also was a true freshman last fall. Sanders is impressed with Green.

“With AJ, I just I just like everything he does,” Sanders said. “His hustle on and off the field with him, it just makes me make me want to go hard. That’s with the workouts and practice. He doesn’t say anything, he just keeps going on. I feel like having somebody by your side that’s working hard makes you want to do things as well. So he’s doing good as well.”

Green burst onto the college scene with a long touchdown run against Texas. He enjoyed the team being able to defeat both Texas and Texas A&M.

“Oh yeah,” Green said. “Those games were definitely the games we get some extra people some looks, definitely get some looks against some good teams. So that definitely gave us the experience we needed for definitely the freshmen and the first-year people being here.”

The Hogs will get Johnson back, have Green and Sanders and two outstanding true freshmen working this spring in James Jointer and Rashod Dubinion. That is a crowded room, but one good for competition?

“I definitely think it’s a healthy competition for all of us because we’re all just pushing each other to be the best we can and feeding off of each others’ energy,” Green said. “Thing is with us, like, we all help each other with things we see in the backfield. Like, they come off the field, we’ll tell them this or that. Then they go back out there and make the right play or make a little bit of an adjustment. Like I said, we’re all just helping each other, and it’s really a healthy competition.”

Green and the Razorbacks will return to the practice field on Thursday. The open scrimmage for the public is Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m.