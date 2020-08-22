Albert Regis Narrows Decision Down to Six Including Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — La Porte (Texas) Class of 2021 three-star defensive tackle Albert Regis has announced his Top 6 schools.

Regis, 6-1, 290, announced the list on Twitter.

My top 6 schools! All glory to the man above to bless me to be in this position ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/E9yMKHmrkm — Albert Regis🔱 (@Albertregis44) August 22, 2020

Regis’ list includes Arkansas, Texas, Texas AM, Texas Tech, Houston and Ole Miss. He also played offense for the Bulldogs in 2019 and had eight touchdown receptions.

Regis also holds offers from Tennessee, Baylor, TCU, SMU, Louisiana, UTSA, Minnesota, North Texas, Virginia Tech, Louisiana Tech and Illinois.

The Hogs offered him on June 18.

