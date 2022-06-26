By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Oxford (Miss.) Class of 2023 linebacker Alex Sanford has committed to Arkansas after a weekend official visit.

Sanford, 6-3, 240, fell in love with Arkansas when he visited for a Prospect Day earlier this year. All he needed was the official visit to know Arkansas is the place for him.

“The visit went great,” Sanford said. “There’s no other experience like it. When you get here for the visit all the coaches, players, whoever is here it’s going to feel like home.”

What were the biggest factors for you choosing Arkansas on your first official visit you had scheduled?

“For one, me personally, I’m real family orientated,” Sanford said. “Come to Arkansas and it’s family everywhere. Coach (Sam) Pittman he’s like family, Coach (Mike) Scherer he’s like family. The players are like family. Everybody is straight family. I’m real family orientated so it’s got to be family first.

“Then the way this defense is set up for me. It’s set up for linebackers to make plays. When you come here you’re going to make plays. You are going to get playing time. So there’s lots you are going to do here. That’s why I’m coming here.”

Sanford took note of Hayden Henry, Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan all having over 100 tackles in 2021. Sanford’s own stats in 2021 were pretty impressive. Sanford had 120 tackles, 84 solo, 17 for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery, blocked two punts and a kick.

Mani Powell, a freshman linebacker, was his player host. He chose Arkansas over offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Jackson State and others.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas