All UAPB athletics spring events to be held without fans; no tailgating allowed at Simmons Bank Field

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will not allow fans at home athletics events until further notice out of an abundance of caution and the continued safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

This includes all upcoming spring seasons, including football, which begins in February. Additionally, no tailgating will be allowed at Simmons Bank Field.

The school encourages everyone in Golden Lion Nation to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to mask up and social distance.

Visit uapblionsroar.com for game schedules and information on how to watch and listen to upcoming contests.