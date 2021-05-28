Allie Green Nets Offer From Arkansas, One Year Eligibility Remaining

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to the University of Tulsa senior defensive back Allie Green.

Green, 6-3, 206, announced the offer on Twitter Friday.

Green entered the transfer portal on May 24. He has one year of eligibility and will be immediately eligible at his new school.

Since entering the transfer portal, Green has picked up offers from Texas Tech, Hawaii and Louisiana Tech. One of his best games at Tulsa came on Oct. 20, 2018, against Arkansas in a 23-0 loss. He had seven tackles in the game.

At Tulsa in 2020 in nine games Green had 28 tackles, including 24 solo, two for loss, an interception, one pass breakup and recovered a fumble. In 2019, Green played in 12 games with 11 starts. He finished with 45 tackles, two for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. In 2018, he saw action in 11 games and started six of them. He added 36 tackles, including 23 solo and broke up three passes. As a true freshman in 2017, Green saw action in 11 games. He had seven tackles and broke up three passes.

Green played his high school football at Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson. Arkansas hired Jermial Ashley from Tulsa to coach the defensive line following the 2020 season.