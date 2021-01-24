Andrew Chamblee Impressed With Arkansas’ Virtual Visit, Still Adding Offers in Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee was among the recruits getting a virtual visit with Arkansas on Saturday.

Chamblee, 6-8, 285, and seven other in-state recruits in 2022 who have been offered by the Hogs participated in the virtual visit. Afterward, Chamblee talked about how it went.

“It was good,” Chamblee said. “It was well put together for sure. It was good.”

Was there a highlight or two?

“Definitely the Jones Center,” Chamblee said. “Just the way it’s built. The academics are really good from what I was listening to. It’s unique with the food court you have 24-hour access and everything. I think that’s what really stood out.”

Chamblee now has 14 scholarship offers including one from the Razorbacks on Sept. 21, 2019. Then when the new staff came to Arkansas they obviously reoffered him.

“It’s going really good,” Chamblee said. “It has been slow here lately. I got an offer from Ole Miss [Friday] so it’s going well.”

Chamblee came to a Junior Day at Arkansas before the NCAA shut down all the on-campus visits due to COVID. Chamblee watched the Razorbacks play in 2020.

“They are a good program,” Chamblee said. “Definitely the environment in the program and how they coach up there and everything. I think they are gonna do something really big this year.”

Chamblee is trying to keep an open mind with recruiting when asked if he has any favorites?

“No, not really,” Chamblee said. “I’m kinda keeping all that idle right now, but pretty soon I probably will.”

Chamblee helped lead Maumelle to a 6-3 record on a team that will return him, 2022 defensive end Nico Davillier and others in 2021.

“It went pretty well I think,” Chamblee said. “We got to the second round of the playoffs. We took a heavy loss, but we did pretty good this year.”

Chamblee is also a member of the Hornets basketball team. He and Davillier offer up some size on the hardcourt.

“Basketball definitely helps me with staying in shape and everything,” Chamblee said. “What I’ve been thinking about with basketball is that is my conditioning. So I come to workout with football also and hopefully put on 15 pounds.”

Chamblee is wanting to get to 300 pounds and with his frame that shouldn’t be a big issue.

2022 4-star OL Andrew Chamblee (@AndrewChamblee4) is one of the more athletic OL in the country. @ArElite100 pic.twitter.com/AkCNrCjdCZ — Earl Gill (@EarlGill10) December 18, 2020

Chamblee has a grade of 81 with ESPN which is a four-star recruit. He is rated the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas in 2022, No. 30 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 93 recruit regionally.

In addition to Arkansas and Ole Miss, Chamblee has offers to Michigan State, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Virginia and Auburn.

In 9 games⬇️



Avg. grade 90%

12.5 Pancakes

11.5 Knockdowns

4.5 Drive blocks pic.twitter.com/U0no4pq51c — Andrew Chamblee (@AndrewChamblee4) December 12, 2020

Click here for his highlights.