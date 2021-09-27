Anna Podojil Earns SEC Weekly Honor

Junior forward Anna Podojil earned SEC offensive player of the week, after scoring three of the five Razorback goals this week.

Podojil scored both of this week’s matches’ game-winning goals. Her goal in the 97th minute at Texas A&M finished off the Aggies, and gave the Hogs their seventh-straight victory. She converted two shots Sunday versus Ole Miss, helping her squad defeat the Rebels, 4-1, and stay undefeated in conference play. Podojil combined for seven total shots on the week, with five of them on goal.

It is Podojil’s first SEC weekly award since Sept. 28, 2020, and her fifth at Arkansas.

Arkansas soccer returns to action Sunday, Oct. 3, on the road to face Georgia. First kick is set for 12 p.m. CT and the match will be televised on ESPNU.