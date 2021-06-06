Anthony Brown Impressed With Sam Carter, Celebrates Birthday While on Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Milan (Tenn.) High School three-star athlete Anthony Brown visited Arkansas and felt it was everything he expected and more.

Brown, 6-2, 190, talked about how the visit went afterward.

“The visit was great,” Brown said. “I saw a lot of stuff. The coaching staff is tremendous, the strength and conditioning program is tremendous. From my point of view, everything looked good. I saw a lot of stuff that’s pulling me in. I liked it, I liked it a lot.”

Brown was celebrating his birthday on Sunday. He was asked if he considered possibly committed on his birthday?

“I’m here, so that’s big for me,” Brown said. “I’m going to commit on July 29 with my other brother. I’m going to stay solid with that date. My host was Cat (Jalen Catalon). Tremendous host, tremendous player, on and off the field. He’s a real big brother.”

What did this visit do for Arkansas’ chances of landing you?

“We’ve been tight, we’ve been like that,” Brown said. “It only went up.”

As a junior, the versatile Brown completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed 96 times for 927 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns. But Arkansas is talking to him about another position.

“They’re recruiting me to play Cat’s position, middle field safety,” Brown said. “It’s a big expectation to live up to, for sure. He’s done a lot that most people can’t do in their whole career, so those are some big shoes to fill.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

“Really the campus tour,” Brown said. “I didn’t know Arkansas was really like that. The campus was beautiful, it’s tremendous.”

Another key part of his recruiting is Sam Carter, Arkansas’ secondary coach. He’s someone who has made a very strong impression on Brown.

“That’s my guy, man,” Brown said. “Best DB coach, hands down, regardless of SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, he’s the best around, for sure.”

Any more visits you have plans for now?

“I’ve got a couple more, I might take a couple of unofficial visits,” Brown said. “I’ll probably take three this summer, save two for the season and take a bunch of unofficial visits.”

Brown and Myles Rowser are good friends as well.