Anthony Brown Makes College Decision, Great News For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Milan (Tenn.) Class of 2022 three-star athlete Anthony Brown has committed to Arkansas.

Brown, 6-2, 190, chose Arkansas over Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. In all Brown had 35 offers.

Forever Set In Stone 🪨🐗 Happy Birthday Mama Its Only Another Chapter To The Greatest Story Ever Told🤍🎀 #WPS🐗 #MadeinMilan #Elite3🔺 pic.twitter.com/FqOt1d5PGo — Anthony Brown (@Ant_Winning) September 14, 2021

Brown took an official visit to Arkansas during the June 4-6 weekend. He celebrated his birthday while at Arkansas that weekend. That visit led to his commitment today.

“The visit was great,” Brown said. “I saw a lot of stuff. The coaching staff is tremendous, the strength and conditioning program is tremendous. From my point of view, everything looked good. I saw a lot of stuff that’s pulling me in. I liked it, I liked it a lot.”

When he was at Arkansas he was hosted by safety Jalen Catalon. Brown, who plays all over the field for Milan, talked about his future position with the Hogs.

“They’re recruiting me to play Cat’s position, middle field safety,” Brown said. “It’s a big expectation to live up to, for sure. He’s done a lot that most people can’t do in their whole career, so those are some big shoes to fill.”

As a junior, the versatile Brown completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed 96 times for 927 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

On Friday, Brown and Milan will take their 2-2 record to face his friend and future teammate Brownsville Haywood cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175. Lewis and Haywood are 3-0 on the season. Both Lewis and Brown were among the 56 recruits in attendance to watch the Hogs defeat Texas 40-21 this past Saturday.

Brown was recruited to Arkansas by Sam Carter who coaches the secondary along with Barry Odom.

“That’s my guy, man,” Brown said. “Best DB coach, hands down, regardless of SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, he’s the best around, for sure.”

Brown brings Arkansas’ commitment total to 18.

Click here for highlights.

@Ant_Winning with a big time hit here.

1st and 10 for Hornets on Milan 23.



Hornets 30 Bulldogs 20



8:24 left in 4th pic.twitter.com/nrzOii9TNh — Jarod (@therealrod24) September 4, 2021

WHAT A CATCH by @Ant_Winning on a 31-yard TD pass from @hayden_sullie. Peabody’s lead cut to 21-12 with 28 seconds until halftime. pic.twitter.com/6SxOZ1lym8 — Michael Odom (@JSWriterMichael) August 20, 2021

Class of 2022 commitments

James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 211, Little Rock Parkview

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 185, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 185, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesville (Ga.) Lee County

Patrick Kutas, OL, 6-5, 295, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 330, Joe T. Robinson

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 295, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-6, 290, Maumelle

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Mani Powell, LB, 6-3, 225, Fayetteville

Jordan Crook, LB, 6-0, 225, Duncanville (Texas)

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

Myles Rowser, DB, 6-1, 185, Belleville (Mich.)

Jaylen Lewis, DB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Anthony Brown, DB, 6-2, 190, Milan (Tenn.)

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)