FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will open SEC play on Sept. 23 when they travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU. Arkansas and LSU used to finish the regular season against each other, but now they are opening SEC play.

On Sept. 30 the Hogs and Texas A&M will battle in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs and Aggies play each year in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Hogs will then travel to Oxford on Oct. 7 to take on Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks will then travel to Alabama on Oct. 14. The Hogs are set to host the Tide this year on Oct. 1 following this week’s A&M game.

Arkansas’ first true home SEC game will be Oct. 21 when Mississippi State comes to Fayetteville. A&M counts as a home game though it’s at Arlington. The Hogs finally get an open week on Oct. 28.

The Hogs will head to Florida on Saturday, Nov. 4, to try and win for the first time in the Swamp. The Hogs will host Auburn on Nov. 11.

Once again the Hogs and Missouri will finish the regular season. The Hogs will host the Tigers either Nov. 25 or Friday, Nov. 24.