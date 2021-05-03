Arkansas Adds Another Former Missouri Tiger With Commitment From Tre Williams

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Missouri rush end Tre Williams has committed to Arkansas as a grad transfer.

Williams, 6-5, 260, is the second former Tiger to commit to the Hogs in recent days. He joins defensive tackle Markell Utsey.

Williams is from Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge High School and played four seasons at Missouri after redshirting in 2016. He played for Barry Odom through the 2019 season. Of course Odom is now the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Williams had 22 tackles in 2020. He established himself as a solid pass rusher during his redshirt junior season, tallying 24 tackles with three tackles for loss and a one sack along with five QB hurries. In 2018, Williams made six starts and 12 appearances overall as a sophomore, racking up 20 tackles on the season. He added five tackles for loss, including 2.5 quarterback sacks, and added three quarterback pressures. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Williams had 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

He will be eligible for the 2021 season and have a year of eligibility remaining.