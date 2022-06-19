FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added McKinney (Texas) Class of 2023 safety Christian Ford to its commitment list.

Ford took an official visit to Arkansas this weekend. Ford, 6-0, 187, chose the Razorbacks over offers from 18 other schools. He talked about why he committed to Arkansas.

“”I feel like this is home and I feel like this is the place I needed to be,” Ford said.

At Arkansas, Ford will play for Dominique Bowman in the secondary.

“He’s a great coach, he’s a great coach,” Ford said. “I know he’s going to get me right and potentially help me make it to the NFL.”

Ford committed to the Razorbacks on Saturday at dinner. He talked about the reaction.

“Everybody was excited, everybody was cheering me on,” Ford said. “It was a fun time.”

With his commitment, it was obvious he had a very good official visit.

“I had a great time, made me feel like home,” Ford said. “Everybody was really cool and made me feel like this is the place I needed to be.”

He also enjoyed his time with his two recruit hosts and mentioned that as the highlight of the visit.

“Just hanging out with the hosts, Mani Powell and Jordan Crook,” Ford said.

Among his other offers were Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Memphis, TCU, SMU, Washington State and Rice.

Arkansas now has 13 commitments.

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Everett Roussaw, LB, 6-2, 220, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas