FAYETTEVILLE — Fresh off a Class 6A state championship, El Dorado Class of 2022 wide receiver Kam Bibby has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.

Bibby, 6-1, 180, caught 40 passes for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Following the Prospect Day visit, Bibby talked about why he chose Arkansas.

“I actually made my decision today to come to Arkansas,” Bibby said. “I enjoyed it and not that far from so I thought I would just come here.”

He chose the Hogs over offers from Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas. How did the visit go and your impressions of everything?

“I enjoyed it,” Bibby said. “The visit went good. A very memorable moment.”

He enjoyed his time also with Kenny Guiton, who coaches the wide receivers.

“I talked to Coach Guiton a lot,” Bibby said. “He’s a very good coach. I enjoy talking to him all the time.He explained what was going on in the facility, weight room, training room, where everything was located.”

Other than obviously making a commitment what was the highlight?

“Just getting to tour the facility and see all the stuff they have in there,” Bibby said.

Click here for his commitment tweet.

Click here for his senior highlights.