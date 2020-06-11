Arkansas Adds Four-Star Quarterback Lucas Coley, Class of 2021 Now Has 10 Commitments

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has added San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian four-star quarterback Lucas Coley.

Coley, 6-2, 205, committed to the Razorbacks over 33 other offers. He announced his decision on local KSAT12 in San Antonio then tweeted out the video afterward. He chose the Razorbacks with his mom and several friends present.

“Man, it’s a very big family up there,” Coley told KSAT12. “You know coach (Kendal) Briles and Coach (Sam) Pittman they’re gonna turn that around. They bring great leadership. We’re gonna kickoff this class with a boom and go bring some championships.”

Coley becomes the second quarterback to commit in the Class of 2021. Arkansas added Little Rock Parkview three-star Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, on April 16. Coley is rated a four-star with ESPN who gives him a grade of 80. They rank him the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 57 prospect in Texas in the Class of 2021.

I’m coming home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pop3r6T8kW — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 🎲 (@LucasColeyQB) June 11, 2020

Arkansas will have five scholarship quarterbacks on the team this season. Seniors will be Feleipe Franks and Jack Lindsey, sophomore John Stephen Jones, redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson and true freshman Malik Hornsby.

The offers in addition to Arkansas were Louisville, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Washington State, USF, UTEP, San Diego State, Nevada, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, UCF, McNeese State, Rice, Missouri State, Pennsylvania, Cornell, Yale, Columbia, Colorado State, Utah State, Hawaii, North Texas, New Mexico, Houston, Dartmouth, Liberty, Illinois State, Texas State, UTSA, Sam Houston State and Louisiana.

Coley was offered by Arkansas on April 15.

BLESSED. pic.twitter.com/C27iyF4Htx — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 🎲 (@LucasColeyQB) April 16, 2020

Had to remake my Junior season Highlights.

https://t.co/sj9kI4JoID pic.twitter.com/REd50yVGDx — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙖𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙮 🎲 (@LucasColeyQB) February 21, 2020

He visited Arkansas June 15, 2019.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian (ESPN four-star)

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert (ESPN four-star)

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 175, DeSoto (Texas)

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne (247Sports four-star)

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.) (247Sports four-star)