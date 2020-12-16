Arkansas Adds JUCO Defensive Tackle Jalen Williams to Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman said Thursday the Razorbacks needed bigger linemen on both sides of the ball and then got one with the pledge of Jones College (Miss.) defensive tackle Jalen Williams.

Williams, 6-3, 305, chose the Hogs over a long list of schools with offers from schools such as Georgia, Baylor, Florida State, Memphis, Minnesota, Duke, Washington State, Lousiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

He played his high school football at Tylertown (Miss.). Due to COVID, Williams and his teammates only played five games this fall going 3-2 and had one game canceled. He finished with 30 tackles, nine solo, 2.5 for loss, a sack and one quarterback hurry.

In 2019, played in all 10 games, earning the start in six. He was second team All-MACJC. Finished with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries. Had a season-high eight tackles at Southwest Mississippi.

He is the second defensive lineman to commit to sign Wednesday with the Hogs. He joins Vian (Okla.) standout Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275. The Hogs also hope to add Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 301, eventually.

Williams is one of 11 recruits slated to enroll at Arkansas and go through spring drills.

Arkansas now has used 23 of its 25 scholarships.

Click here for highlights.