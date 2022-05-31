FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added College of the Canyons (Calif.) Junior College defensive tackle Taylor Lewis as the final scholarship piece to the Class of 2022.

Lewis, 6-3, 300, took an official visit to Arkansas May 25-27. He had previously visited Washington State and Oregon State previously. Nebraska and Missouri wanted him to visit their schools too.

He talked about why he committed to Arkansas.

“Because I feel it’s the whole package,” Lewis said. “It’s away from everything, but still things around to do. It’s in the SEC. The coaches love me and I love the coaches. They are in it for the right reasons. Most importantly the head man Coach Sam Pittman. Everything he stand for I stand for.”

Click here for commitment tweet.

Deke Adams also sold him on being a Razorback.

“Learning from Coach Adams I feel that’s going to benefit me because the kind of guy he is,” Lewis said. “He’s a family man first. He puts his wife and everything he’s got going as a priority. He also cares about his players too and that speaks volumes. Especially at this level with coaches. You don’t get that a lot. It’s a business, but you’ve still got to care about your players. I feel he’s going to develop me a lot and make me better than I was before I came here.”

Lewis played six games in 2021. He finished with 18 tackles, seven solo, 1.5 for loss and a pass breakup. He talked about what he feels are his strengths.

“I feel like my strengths are my run stopping, my motor, my agility and my get off,” Lewis said. “I use my hands well. I’m violent and I’m disruptive in the backfield.”

The former Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy standout has a long list of offers. In addition to the five schools he has or will visit, Lewis has offers from Auburn, Akron, Arkansas State, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Montana State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, Kent State, Hawaii, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Colorado State, Buffalo and Alabama State.

Click here for highlights.