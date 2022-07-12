FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Klein Forest Class of 2023 linebacker Brad Spence has committed to Arkansas.
Spence, 6-3, 230, took an official visit to Arkansas the June 10-12 weekend. He visited California the following weekend and chose the Razorbacks over 31 other offers including Texas.
As a junior, Spence had 72 tackles, 51 solo, 11 for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Some schools recruited him as an edge rusher, but Mike Scherer wanted him as a linebacker.
“I love it,” Spence said. “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a blessing to have a scholarship from Arkansas wanting me to play linebacker.”
The linebackers at Arkansas make a lot of plays. Is that something appealing to you?
“Yeah, it lets me know they’re for real about their position and they’re experienced at it,” Spence said.
Arkansas’ Commitments:
Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.
Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.
Micah Tease, WR, 5-11, 180, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.
Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown
Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.
Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.
Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville
Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.
Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.
Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas
Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock
Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.
Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.
Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas
Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.
Brad Spence, LB, 6-3, 230, Houston Klein Forest, Texas
Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco Lone Star, Texas
Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.
RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.
Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas
TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.
Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.