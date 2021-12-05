Arkansas Adds Oklahoma WR Transfer Jadon Haselwood

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Haselwood, 6-2, 203, recently entered the transfer portal. He visited Arkansas this weekend. The former five-star recruit caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns this season at Oklahoma. He came to the Sooners from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School where he played for Jimmy Smith, who now coaches the running backs at Arkansas.

When he came out of high school he was the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, top recruit in Georgia in the Class of 2019 and the No. 6-overall recruit in the ESPN 300.

Haselwood was a true junior this season so he will have one year of eligibility at Arkansas unless he opts to use his COVID season which would allow him to come back in 2023.