Arkansas Adds Talented Grad Transfer Destiny Slocum

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added all-Pac-12 guard Destiny Slocum as a grad transfer.

Slocum will have one year of eligibility at Arkansas. She should be a natural fit for the position vacated by Alexis Tolefree.

Slocum was the WBCA National Freshman of the Year in 2017 after spending that season at Maryland. However following that season at Maryland she opted to transfer to Oregon State. After sitting out the 2017-18 season, she has been a starter the past two years for the Beavers, averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 assists as a redshirt sophomore, and 14.9 points and 4.7 assists this season.

She announced her decision to leave Oregon State on April 2.

Thank you Beaver Nation 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8btFXDgMhP — Destiny Slocum (@DestinySlocum24) April 2, 2020

Slocum helped Oregon State get to the Sweet 16 in 2019. In 2020, the Beavers were 23-9 and finished tied for fifth in the Pac-12 with a record of 10-8. They lost to Stanford in the conference tournament.

ESPN’s Michelle Voepel had the following from Oregon State coach Scott Rueck, “I appreciate everything Destiny means to our program and our family. I support her decision to explore her options as she is assessing what is best long-term for her career.”

Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks finished the season at 24-8 including 10-6 in the SEC.